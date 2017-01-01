Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If a retirement village suits your or your relative's tastes, requirements and budget, there are plenty to choose from. Think through the following important decisions first.

This page contains ten of the most important considerations you should make before you choose a retirement village. You can download this list at the bottom of the page.

1. How do property prices compare with sheltered housing or other similar sized properties in your area?

2. Can you afford to buy privately?

3. What is the age limit (for example, some retirement villages have a lower age limit of 55 years, others say you need to be over 60 years old) and do both you and your partner (or both of your parents) qualify?

4. If you have pets, can you take them?

5. What are the service charges?

6. Which bills are included and which aren’t?

7. Is there space to keep a car if you have one?

8. What facilities and activities are there on offer?

9. Is there a guest suite or somewhere for friends and family to stay when they visit? How much does this cost?

10. Where is the village? Is it close to family and friends and how easy would it be to get to/from?