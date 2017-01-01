Housing options
Sitting and sleeping
In this guide we provide practical information on sitting and sleeping comfortably and safely, with advice on adaptations you can make to create safe and inviting living areas for your relative.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
In this guide
Sitting comfortably and safelyYour relative wants to sit comfortably and be able to rise easily from a chair. They may need a reclining chair to suit their changed needs – and perhaps a foot stool.
Checklist for sitting properlyWe have in-depth advice on how to tell if someone is sitting correctly with their spine properly supported, plus guidance on dealing with chairs that are too low, a common problem.
Making the bedroom comfortable and safeThe bedroom is a personal space, so it’s helpful for your relative’s bedroom to feel inviting and safe. This might involve lighting, heating, storage and equipment such as a fall detector.
Getting into and out of bed safelyTo help older people get in and out of bed safely we give advice about what's out there, such as bed levers, bed blocks and bed raisers.
Useful organisations and websites
Online retailers, charities and organisations to help you choose and buy disability aids for sitting and sleeping. We explain who they are and give you contact details.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites