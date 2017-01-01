Housing options
Your relative moves in with you
In this guide we look at the option of your relative coming to live with you in your home. When should you consider this? What are the potential benefits and drawbacks of such an arrangement? This guide is aimed at those people whose relative is still comparatively independent.
The benefits and drawbacks of living with a relativeWe look at benefits such as your relative sharing life with you and your family and the financial assistance that may come. We also look at drawbacks such as demands on space and time, and the emotional implications.
Practicalities to consider of living with a relativeEmotions aside, there may be practical issues such as space, expectations of family life, the need for compromise, and how well you actually get on.
Financial and legal considerations of living with a relativeWe consider points such as joint ownership of a larger home, legal arrangements, potential inheritance tax complications and contributions to household costs.
Keith66, NorfolkKeith and his partner Rita moved in with her mother, Martha, in her bungalow in Norfolk. They are very happy with the arrangement.Read Keith's story
John T61, Lake DistrictJohn and his wife noticed her 89-year-old mother had lost weight and was finding living alone difficult. They decided their best option was for her to move into their home.Read John T's story
