Age UK

Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly, including an advocacy service.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.

Adviceline: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Care Information Scotland

A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.

Helpline: 08456 001 001

Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk

FirstStop Advice Service

Free advice from a trained advisor on any matters relating to housing, care or related finance.

Telephone: 0800 377 7070 (Monday: 8am-7pm and Tuesday-Friday: 8am-6pm)

If ringing from a mobile or abroad: 0203 519 6002

Live chat: available via the HousingCare website 7 days a week (Monday-Friday: 10am-4pm and Saturday and Sunday: 9am-12 noon)

Website: www.firststopadvice.org.uk

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Health and Social Care (HSC)

In Northern Ireland, the NHS is referred to as HSC or Health and Social Care.

Website: www.hscni.net

Independent Age

A charity that offers expertise for older people on social care, benefits, befriending and other social support through their advice service and range of guides and publications.

Advice line: 0800 319 6789

Website: www.independentage.org

NHS England

Telephone: 0300 311 22 33

Website: www.england.nhs.uk/

NHS Scotland

Helpline: 0800 22 44 88

Website: www.show.scot.nhs.uk

NHS Wales

Telephone: 0845 46 47

Website: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk

Page last reviewed: May 2015

Next review due: June 2018