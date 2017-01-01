If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Nigel’s mother had a stroke four years ago. She lived at home for three years, mainly cared for by her husband, but now suffers from dementia. This is the story about how Nigel got hold of local authority and NHS care and support.

"There are two kinds of care available. Depending on the criteria in which the patient falls, you may or may not be eligible for some level of continuing healthcare from the NHS based on medical needs, which is fully funded independent of means. There’s no financial assessment, it’s not means tested.

The other one is from social services and is based on the caring and support needs and it is means tested.

My father got terribly confused with those and there was nothing that spelt out this is what you may be eligible for.

If anyone was living on their own and didn’t have the support of family and friends, it would be really difficult to know how and who to approach because there’s lots of digging around needed. Most of the information is available on the internet, but it’s not so readily available when you actually phone the social services. They don’t necessarily put you through to the right department or to the right people to talk to – that’s the experience Dad had.

Having the assessment

There was a delay in my mother’s assessment and I think it was due to workload. That’s the thing I’ve noticed several times when we were dealing with these people, they were all very caring and actually very efficient when they got things in their diary. It was just a question of other priorities coming in and moving the less critical cases out, so where they had a particular person who was at risk, they had to prioritise that and they have a massive workload.

We were told the financial assessment was done on 29th August. The finance people came out and saw my father and made a note his bank statements and assets. They then went off to make their calculations. I was told that it was going to go to the panel on 5th September, but it got bounced by a more needy case. It then went to the 12th and the panel approved it in principle, but because Mum at that point was no longer living in the London Borough of Bromley they said that if she were eligible, they would only pay the Croydon rate because it was lower than Bromley.

The panel approved the payment of the Croydon rate to the home on 16th October.