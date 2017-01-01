Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Beacon

A social enterprise that represents affordable representation for families struggling to navigate the continuing healthcare maze.

Telephone: 0345 548 0300

Website: www.beaconchc.co.uk

Care Information Scotland

A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.

Helpline: 08456 001 001

Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including enquiries about local authority care agencies and the needs and financial assessments.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

NHS Boards – Scotland

Website for the 14 regional NHS Boards in Scotland responsible for the protection and improvement of their population’s health.

Website: www.scotland.gov.uk/Topics/Health/NHS-Workforce/NHS-Boards

NHS Complaints Advocacy – England

A free and independent service that helps you make a complaint about an NHS service.

Helpline: 0300 330 5454

Website: http://nhscomplaintsadvocacy.org/

Ombudsmen

For complaints which you have been unable to resolve directly with your care service provider.

Local Government Ombudsman – England

Telephone: 0300 061 0614

Website: www.lgo.org.uk

Northern Ireland Ombudsman

Telephone: 02890 233821/0800 34 34 24

Website: www.ni-ombudsman.org.uk

Public Services Ombudsman for Wales

Telephone: 0300 790 0203

Website: www.ombudsman-wales.org.uk

Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO)

Telephone: 0800 377 7330

Website: www.spso.org.uk

Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

The Government organisation investigating complaints that individuals have been treated unfairly by, or received poor service from, the NHS and other public organisations in England and Wales.

Helpline: 0345 015 4033

Website: www.ombudsman.org.uk

Patient and Client Council – Northern Ireland

A government organisation in Northern Ireland; includes information on helping you make a complaint.

Telephone: 0800 917 0222

Website: www.patientclientcouncil.hscni.net

Patients Association

A charity that campaigns for patients’ rights and offers help with complaints.

Telephone: 0845 608 4455

Website: www.patients-association.com

Page last reviewed: February 2016

Next review due: May 2018