If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

When Colin’s 83-year-old father became very ill, he was refused funding to go into a care home. Colin won an appeal against the assessment.

"We arranged some temporary care with the social services and made sure the local council organised care in the home. That was four visits a day, so fundamentally, breakfast, get up, wash, change; lunch time, doing the dinner; then tea time, tea and then the evening one for getting to bed. That was OK until the dementia worsened and then, unfortunately, you know, my father wandered off one day. We found him two streets away with his pyjamas on, which wasn’t good.

Help us improve care Have you had experience of a care home behaving in an unfair, unclear or misleading way? Have you found that a care home has had unexpected charges or fees, or unclear contract terms? Which? wants to hear about your experiences. Share your story using our tool.

In the meantime, he developed some issues and they found out he’d got terminal liver cancer. And that’s when everything kicked off about his care because we said he can’t possibly live at home now on his own because the dementia is getting worse – and he’s got these other care issues, he’s got liver cancer and COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] as well.