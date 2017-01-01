Find out what support is available to help you through an emotionally draining time.

Concern about elderly drivers and driving Useful tips for older drivers

Older people can experience difficulty with driving for many reasons. Their existing car may no longer be right for them, or it might require some adaptations.

On this page you can find information on: 1. Checking the car is right for the driver

2. Vehicle adaptations

3. The Blue Badge scheme

4. Satellite navigation

5. Driving safely

6. Driving assessments Check the car is right for the driver If someone is having difficulty driving, it may simply be that the car is not suitable for them. There could be a number of reasons for this; for example, someone who has pain or weakness in their arms may find it much easier to drive an automatic car or one with lighter power-assisted steering. Some problems could be solved by making minor adaptations to the existing car, such as fitting auxiliary mirrors to aid all-round vision or aftermarket parking sensors; even subtle adjustments to the driver's seat and its height can give a better - and more comfortable - driving position or ease of access. If adaptations are not possible or sufficient, drivers might want to consider switching to a different model, perhaps one smaller and easier to manoeuvre or which gives a better driving position and view of the road. Of course, this could involve a degree of extra cost, but could prove to be a worthwhile investment in staying mobile, as having the right car can sometimes make a world of difference.