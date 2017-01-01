Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Here are some simple tips to help reduce the risks of falls in the home.

There are things you can do to minimise the risk of a fall occurring in the home, from simple things like mopping spillages to making sure bulbs are high-wattage.

Make sure any rugs and mats are attached to the floor and are non-slip

Arrange cupboards and shelves so important things are within easy reach

Fasten any unavoidably trailing wires to the floor, such as with duct tape

Make sure that any spillages, particularly liquid spillages, are cleaned up as soon as possible

Be aware of the obstacles that unnecessary clutter can cause

Check your carpets for tripping hazards such as fraying or ruffles

Keep working torches on hand in case of power outages

Use high-wattage light bulbs and make sure there are replacements available

Encourage your relative to take care of their feet, for example by trimming their toenails regularly and wearing well-fitting shoes. Make sure that slippers around the home are supportive. It's best not to wear ones that you slip your feet into; instead there is a good range of 'bootee'-type slippers that have zip or Velcro fastenings and non-slip soles.

More information

Housing options: practical advice about using the stairs, bathroom and other parts of the house more safely.

Financing home alterations: information about your options if you are concerned about how to fund home adaptations.

Care services directory: details about care and support services in your area.

Page last reviewed: January 2016

Next review due: January 2018