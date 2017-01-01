Your relative's needs
Dealing with a medical emergency
If your relative is suddenly taken ill and needs to be admitted to hospital, there will be a lot to think about. It could be a very emotional time for the whole family, and your relative will need your support more than ever.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
Emergency admissions to hospitalPractical help if an elderly relative arrives at A&E and is admitted to hospital: ensuring their home is secure, getting things they need and who to inform.
How to get the best possible care in hospitalEnsure your elderly relative is treated properly in hospital - dealing with staff, guidance on visiting times, and how to complain if things go wrong.
The procedure for discharge from hospitalAdvice on managing your relative's discharge and any ongoing medical support, including care needs for the future such as mobility aids.
Ongoing care and supportBeing discharged from hospital may just be a part of the whole story for your relative. Ongoing care and support may now need to be planned, either at home or in a care home.
Useful organisations and websites
We have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities that could be helpful in dealing with a medical emergency. You will find who they are, contact details and website addresses.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites