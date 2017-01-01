If your relative is suddenly taken ill and needs to be admitted to hospital, there will be a lot to think about. It could be a very emotional time for the whole family, and your relative will need your support more than ever.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.