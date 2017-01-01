Dealing with a medical emergency
Useful organisations and websites for a medical emergency
Age UK
Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly – including advice on hospital admissions, hospital discharge and care and support services in your area.
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk
Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland
Advice on the procedure of hospital admissions and details of hospitals in your area.
Website: www.hscni.net
NHS England
Advice on the procedure of hospital admissions and details of hospitals in your area.
Telephone: 0300 311 22 33
Website: www.england.nhs.uk/
NHS Scotland
Advice on the procedure of hospital admissions and details of hospitals in your area.
Helpline: 0800 22 44 88
Website: www.show.scot.nhs.uk
NHS Wales
Advice on the procedure of hospital admissions and details of hospitals in your area.
Telephone: 0845 46 47
Website: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk
Regulation of care providers
For information about hospitals in your area and the most recent reports on how they meet national standards.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England
Telephone: 030 00 616161 (national customer service centre)
Website: www.cqc.org.uk
Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) – Northern Ireland
Telephone: 028 9051 7500
Website: www.rqia.org.uk
Care Inspectorate – Scotland
Telephone: 0845 600 9527
Website: www.careinspectorate.com
Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) – Wales
Telephone: 0300 062 5609 (North Wales)
Telephone: 01267 245160 (South West Wales)
Telephone: 0300 062 8888 (South East Wales)
Website: www.csiw.wales.gov.uk
Page last reviewed: December 2015
Next review due: October 2018