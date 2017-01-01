Mild or short-term memory loss can have a perfectly simple explanation. However, more severe memory problems could be a symptom of a serious illness, such as a brain tumour, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. In this guide we explain the possible causes and signs of memory loss, and the best way to support someone with dementia.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.