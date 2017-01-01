Your relative's needs
Dementia and other memory problems
Mild or short-term memory loss can have a perfectly simple explanation. However, more severe memory problems could be a symptom of a serious illness, such as a brain tumour, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. In this guide we explain the possible causes and signs of memory loss, and the best way to support someone with dementia.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
In this guide
-
Causes of memory lossMemory loss may be natural ageing, a side effect of medication or an indication of a brain tumour or dementia-related illness. We explain common causes and symptoms.
-
What is dementia?In this section, we explain about dementia symptoms and the main types of dementia, including Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. We also offer advice on spotting the signs of dementia.
-
Getting a dementia diagnosisIf you suspect that you or a relative has dementia, it is important for them to get a professional diagnosis so that they can get the support they need.
-
Living with dementiaLiving with dementia is life changing. Here we help you understand what to expect, and give practical advice on how to deal with the changes caused by dementia.
-
Mental Capacity ActFind out what is meant by mental capacity and the Mental Capacity Act, together with how the law supports and protects those who are finding it increasingly difficult to make decisions.
-
Dealing with behavioural changesAs your relative’s dementia worsens, their behaviour is likely to change. Knowing what to expect can help you try to prepare yourself and deal with problems more effectively.
-
Communicating with someone who has dementiaOften people with dementia experience difficulties with language and communication. Here we offer advice on how to overcome common barriers.
-
Discussing care options with someone who has dementiaIf your relative has dementia, you may need to take a different approach to talking with them about care options.
-
Activities for someone with dementiaA dementia diagnosis shouldn't bar anyone from hobbies and things they enjoy. Keeping active helps to maintain a good quality of life for as long as possible.
-
Symptoms and care for the advanced stages of dementiaAs dementia progresses, the symptoms that your relative experiences will change. We explain what might happen, and ways in which you can help your relative.
Real-life stories
-
Jenny60, BanburyJenny found a care home for her father, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, so she was looking for somewhere with specialist dementia care.Read Jenny's story
-
Graham56, South east EnglandGraham realised that his 83-year old mother was becoming more and more forgetful. This is the story of how he and his family tried to cope with her dementia.Read Graham's story