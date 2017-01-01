Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Here we explain what dementia is, and the different types of dementia, including Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. We also offer advice on spotting the signs of dementia.

Alzheimer's and other dementia types affect more than 750,000 people in the UK, most of them older people. Here we explain the symptoms of dementia and why it's a good idea for your elderly relative or friend to see their GP if you're worried that they're suffering from memory loss.

On this page you can find out more about:

1. What is dementia?

2. Signs of dementia

3. Types of dementia

4. Seeing the GP about dementia

5. Mild cognitive impairment

What is dementia?

The word ‘dementia’ refers to a group of symptoms that affect the brain (these include recognition, memory, language and planning), which deteriorate over time.

Dementia isn’t a disease and nor is it a natural part of ageing. It also isn’t usually inherited.

While the chances of developing dementia increase with age, the speed of deterioration varies according to the type of dementia as well as a person’s physical make-up, emotional resilience and prescribed medication.

If your loved one or relative has dementia, there’s a range of benefits they may be eligible for, including attendance allowance. Read our full guide to benefits and allowances for the elderly to find out more.

Assistive technology can also help people with dementia and there are plenty of telecare products available to help people stay independent for as long as possible.

Signs of dementia

One of the most often talked about symptoms of dementia surrounds those frustrating memory lapses for names and words on the tip of the tongue. But taken in isolation, these don’t necessarily spell the onset of dementia; they can simply be the natural ageing of the brain or other conditions.

For example, losing concentration or withdrawing from people could be caused by anxiety or depression, and being confused could be a side effect of taking medication. Many common causes of memory problems are treatable (see Causes of memory loss) and some memory changes are normal as people get older.

Dementia is a progressive condition, which means the symptoms will gradually get worse over time. This can make it difficult to spot what’s happening, or to know when to seek help. Each person will experience dementia in a different way.

The rate at which their memory deteriorates will vary, too, as will how they are affected and what symptoms they have. However, dementia usually affects people’s memories of recent events, rather than events that happened long ago.

Being the carer of a loved one who is older, disabled or seriously ill can have a huge impact on your own life. Read our being a carer guide for advice and information on getting the support you need.

Listed below are some common early signs of dementia.

Memory loss impacting on your relative’s day-to-day life

Frequently forgetting key dates, such as appointments or relatives' birthdays

Asking for things or for information over and over again

An increasing reliance on memory aids or family member support

Forgetting what happened earlier in the day

Getting lost or wandering.

Difficulties concentrating

Problems following conversations or TV programmes.

Planning and organisational difficulties

Struggling to follow a plan or work with numbers, for example following a recipe or paying a bill

Difficulties completing familiar tasks, such as driving to the shops or to work.

Losing track of time or place

Forgetting where they are, or how they got there

Lack of understanding of dates, seasons or time.

Vision and visual problems

Difficulties judging distance, colour or contrast

Difficulties reading.

Problems with speaking or writing

Beginning to have trouble following or joining a conversation

Struggling with vocabulary, such as finding the right word

Forgetting the names of family and friends, or of everyday objects.

Misplacing objects

Losing things and being unable to retrace where they left them

Accusing others of moving or taking items.

Increasingly poor judgement

Poor judgement around money, for example signing up to a door-to-door sales pitch

Paying less attention to personal grooming and hygiene

Forgetting to pay bills.

Withdrawal from work or social activities

Withdrawing from hobbies or sports

Less engaged in social and/or family activities

Forgetting how to complete a favourite hobby.

Changes in behaviour and personality

Confusion or paranoia

Loss of motivation

Mood changes

Becoming easily upset

Becoming aggressive.

If you believe that your relative is exhibiting any of the signs outlined above, you should encourage him or her to visit their GP.

Types of dementia

There are a number of different types of dementia, which include the following main types.

Alzheimer’s

This is the most commonly diagnosed type of dementia, affecting around 417,000 people in the UK. For more information, see the NHS page on Alzheimer's.

Vascular dementia

The second most commonly-diagnosed dementia (after Alzheimer's) is vascular dementia. It's a common form of dementia that affects more than 111,000 people in the UK. For more information, see the NHS page about vascular dementia.

Dementia with lewy bodies

This form of dementia affects around 100,000 people in the UK. Symptoms are similar to those of Alzheimer's, but people might also experience hallucinations and Parkinson’s-type symptoms, such as falls or difficulty with walking. This disease often progresses more rapidly than Alzheimer's. For more information about this form of dementia, see the NHS page about dementia with lewy bodies.

Frontotemporal dementia

This is a relatively rare form of dementia that can run in families. For more information about frontotemporal dementia, see the NHS page about frontotemporal dementia.

Other types of dementia

Less common types include Parkinson’s disease types of dementia, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and HIV-related dementia. For more information about rarer types of dementia see the Alzheimer's Society website.