Memory problems can be caused by various factors. They may be a natural part of ageing, a side effect of taking a medication, or an indication of something more serious, such as a dementia-related condition.

On this page we explain about the following different types of memory loss:

1. Normal age-related memory problems

2. Common causes of memory loss

3. Less common causes of memory loss

Normal age-related memory problems

Our brains store huge amounts of information throughout our lifetimes. As people grow older, it's normal for their ability to ‘manage’ that information to decline. Forgetting small things and then remembering them later, or being slower to learn new things, might be annoying but could simply be a normal part of ageing. There are several common memory problems associated with ageing.

Occasionally forgetting appointments, or forgetting names and then remembering them later.

Making the odd mistake when managing household bills, or forgetting to pay a bill on time.

Being slow or finding it difficult to grapple with new technology, such as mobile phones or computers.

Getting the date wrong, but usually recalling it later.

Sometimes struggling to find the right word when speaking.

Misplacing things from time to time, but often finding them eventually.

Finding it difficult to manage work, family and social obligations.

Developing strict routines and finding it difficult when they are disrupted.

If your elderly relative has mild signs of forgetfulness, but is managing to do day-to-day tasks like shopping and cooking, and is able to plan and organise ahead, it’s very unlikely that they’ll be diagnosed with dementia. But if things get worse, or you or your relative are worried, it's best that they get checked by a GP.