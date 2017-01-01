Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Admiral Nurses

See Dementia UK, below

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice to older people, including advice on filling in benefits forms.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Alzheimer's Research UK

The UK's leading research charity aiming to defeat dementia whose work focuses on prevention, treatment and cure.

Website: www.alzheimersresearchuk.org

Alzheimer’s Society

A charity aimed at improving the lives of people living with dementia. Their online shop has many products specifically for dementia sufferers.

Telephone: 020 7423 3500

Helpline: 0300 222 11 22

Website: www.alzheimers.org.uk

Online shop: http://shop.alzheimers.org.uk/

In Scotland, contact Alzheimer Scotland – Action on dementia

Website: www.alzscot.org

Carers Direct (NHS)

NHS help and support for carers.

Telephone: 0300 123 1053

Website: www.nhs.uk/carersdirect

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.

Adviceline: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)

Can offer benefits checks to see what you are entitled to and help with completing forms.

Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Contented Dementia Trust

A charity that helps those who have been diagnosed with some form of dementia and their carers. Courses and advice is available for families and friends to help learn how to develop individual care for their person.

Email: info@contenteddementiatrust.org

Website: www.contenteddementiatrust.org

The Court of Protection

If you need to make decisions for, or manage the affairs of, someone who lacks mental capacity and does not have a power of attorney in place.

Telephone: 0300 456 4600 (Monday–Friday, 9am–5pm)

Telephone: 020 7947 6000 (emergency applications – out of hours)

Website: www.gov.uk/court-of-protection

Dementia Challengers

A volunteer-run website packed full of information for carers of people with dementia. As well as practical advice, there are also plenty of real-life stories.

Website: www.dementiachallengers.com

Dementia UK

Charity offering help and support to people affected by dementia. Dementia UK provides Admiral Nurses, mental health professionals that specialise in dementia care.

Admiral Nursing DIRECT helpline: 0845 257 9406

Website: www.dementiauk.org

Disabled Living Foundation (DLF) and Living Made Easy

The Disabled Living Foundation (DLF) is a national charity providing impartial advice, information and training on independent living. They have developed the Living Made Easy website to give further information about products and equipment, with links to commercial retailers.

DLF helpline: 0300 999 0004 (10am-4pm weekdays)

DLF website: www.dlf.org.uk

Living Made Easy helpline: 0300 999 0004

Living Made Easy website: www.livingmadeeasy.org.uk

The DLF also has an equipment library for simple electronic aids, which allows people to borrow and trial certain products - see www.dlf.org.uk/library

GOV.UK

Full details about benefits and allowances, eligibility criteria and how to claim.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland

Advice on welfare issues related to the Incapacity Act.

Telephone: 0800 389 6809

Website: www.mwcscot.org.uk

NHS Choices

Advice and information about all causes of memory loss, including dementia.

Website: www.nhs.uk

Office of the Public Guardian – England and Wales

Contact the OPG for advice about powers of attorney and appointed deputies. You can also apply for a lasting power of attorney online.

Telephone: 0300 456 0300

Website: www.gov.uk/government/organisations/office-of-the-public-guardian

Office of the Public Guardian – Scotland

Advice on financial issues related to the Incapacity Act.

Telephone: 01324 678 300

Website: www.publicguardian-scotland.gov.uk

Parkinson’s UK

UK charity offering help and support to everyone affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

Telephone: 0808 800 0303

Website: www.parkinsons.org.uk

Rica

Rica (formerly Ricability) is the trading name of the national research charity Research Institute for Consumer Affairs. They focus specifically on issues of concern to disabled and older consumers. Their website has many guides to products relating to mobility, the home and technology.

Telephone: 020 7427 2460

Website: www.rica.org.uk

Sporting Memories

A charity that uses memories of sport to help tackle dementia, depression and loneliness.

Website: www.sportingmemoriesnetwork.com

Stroke Association

Charity offering help and support to people affected by stroke.

Telephone: 0303 3033 100

Website: www.stroke.org.uk

Page last reviewed: May 2016

Next review due: August 2018