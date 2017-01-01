If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Jenny found a care home for her father, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, so she was looking for somewhere with specialist dementia care.

"My father had Alzheimer’s, so we had to choose a home that would take someone with dementia. I have a sister and a brother in different parts of the country, and our priority was to find the best home that was near one of us.

The thing that impressed me most with the one we chose was that all the residents were people with dementia. I think this is really, really important because a lot of homes are registered for maybe three or four residents with dementia, and the problem is that those people have different care needs and they need to be treated differently.

In those homes, they tend to wander around and might end up in the wrong bed and are generally treated as a nuisance.

Person-centred care

The manager of the home we chose for my dad made it clear that the home was there for the benefit of the residents – that really stuck in my mind.

She always did an assessment of the patient in their own home. This gave her a much better picture of what sort of person we were talking about. So she came to see Dad, and saw all the books in his house, and got a better idea of what he was like.