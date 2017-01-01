Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

It is quite common for people with dementia to experience low moods, anger, frustration and even depression. This can be a symptom of the condition and the changes it is making to their brain, or simply a natural consequence of being diagnosed.

It can help for your relative to talk to someone – a family member, friend or a support group (see Useful organisations and websites for memory problems for details of charities that offer help). If you suspect that your relative is experiencing severe or clinical depression, ask them to speak to their GP who may refer them to a trained counsellor or prescribe medication.

The NHS website Moodzone contains practical information and advice on how to deal with mood-related problems.

Page last reviewed: May 2016

Next review due: August 2018