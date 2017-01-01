Your relative's needs
Scams and older people
Scams are tricks that criminals use to con people out of money. Scammers are clever and ruthless, and their stories can be very convincing. They often target vulnerable older people, but anyone can be a victim of a scam. In this guide, we explain common scams and offer advice on how to protect yourself, or your relative, against them.
In this guide
Scamming older peopleWe explain common scams, give tips on how to identify them, and offer advice on what to do if you or your relative is unlucky enough to become a victim.
Phone scamsHere we describe some of the most common phone scams and offer advice on how to deal with them.
Postal scamsFind out how to avoid common postal scams and what to do if you are concerned about a relative.
Doorstep scamsThis article tells you about common doorstep scams, explains your rights and what to do if you get unwanted doorstep callers.
Online scamsRead our advice about staying safe online and how to protect yourself, or your relative, from common internet scams.
Real-life stories
Isobel60, SandbachIsobel’s mother Evelyn was a victim of scam letters and phone calls for 20 years. The saga finally ended when she went into a care home.Read Isobel's story