Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Your relative's needs

Scams and older people

Scams are tricks that criminals use to con people out of money. Scammers are clever and ruthless, and their stories can be very convincing. They often target vulnerable older people, but anyone can be a victim of a scam. In this guide, we explain common scams and offer advice on how to protect yourself, or your relative, against them.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care. 

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

In this guide

  • Scamming older people

    We explain common scams, give tips on how to identify them, and offer advice on what to do if you or your relative is unlucky enough to become a victim.

  • Phone scams

    Here we describe some of the most common phone scams and offer advice on how to deal with them.

  • Postal scams

    Find out how to avoid common postal scams and what to do if you are concerned about a relative.

  • Doorstep scams

    This article tells you about common doorstep scams, explains your rights and what to do if you get unwanted doorstep callers.

  • Online scams

    Read our advice about staying safe online and how to protect yourself, or your relative, from common internet scams.

Real-life stories

  • Isobel

    60, Sandbach
    Isobel’s mother Evelyn was a victim of scam letters and phone calls for 20 years. The saga finally ended when she went into a care home.
    Read Isobel's story

Related advice

Useful organisations and websites

For dealing with scams and older people we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.
Learn more about Useful organisations and websites  
Which? works for you © Which? 2017