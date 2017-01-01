If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Scam mail uses fake promises to make you part with your cash. Maybe you or your relative have won a prize lottery, or inherited a large sum of money from someone you’ve never heard of. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

On this page you can find details about dealing with postal scams.

What is a postal scam?

A postal scam is a letter sent with the sole intention of gaining money through deception. Scammers grab your attention by saying that you’ve won a fantastic prize or have been chosen to take part in a great money making scheme. Perhaps there is a ‘secret’ deal that can make you rich, or a clairvoyant who can stop bad luck and direct good luck towards you. Or they might even resort to threats.

The bottom line is that, once they’ve captured your attention, they will ask you to send money or personal details. With these details they can do all sorts of things. Read about some of the most common postal scams below.

How big is the problem?

The National Trading Standards Scams team estimate postal scams could be netting criminals worldwide up to £10bn a year. It’s estimated that 70% of all scam losses come from postal scams.

As the techniques that scammers use get more sophisticated, it can be difficult to spot the difference between scam mail, junk mail and offers from legitimate companies.

Once a victim responds to a scam letter their name is put on a list – known to criminals as a ‘suckers list’ – which is then sold to criminals all over the world. This can result in some victims getting more than 100 letters every day.

Common postal scams

Scammers are always coming up with new ideas, but here are some well-known postal scams to look out for.

Lottery/prize draw scams

The scam: you receive a letter congratulating you on winning a cash prize. If you respond to the letter, you'll be asked to pay a fee before the prize is 'released'.

you receive a letter congratulating you on winning a cash prize. If you respond to the letter, you’ll be asked to pay a fee before the prize is ‘released’. The reality: you won’t receive any prize, and you may be asked to pay further increasing fees or to call a premium rate number.

Psychic and clairvoyant scammers

The scam: someone claiming to be able to see into the future tells you that they have important information about your impending fate. You must pay them money if you want to find out what it is.

someone claiming to be able to see into the future tells you that they have important information about your impending fate. You must pay them money if you want to find out what it is. The reality: your pet hamster probably has more psychic powers. Their vision of the future is likely to be false.

Pyramid scheme scams

The scam: you receive a letter telling you about a great business investment that involves huge profits with zero risks. You usually have to pay to join the scheme and you get financial rewards for recruiting other 'members'.

you receive a letter telling you about a great business investment that involves huge profits with zero risks. You usually have to pay to join the scheme and you get financial rewards for recruiting other ‘members’. The reality: the product you are investing in is usually worthless or non-existent. Your money is not invested but simply passed on to the fraudsters. You might get small payouts at the beginning to convince you that this is a legitimate scheme and to trick you into investing more money.

Hard luck story scams

The scam: the scammer writes to you with a sob story. They might be terminally ill and require an expensive operation to heal them. They might have lost all their money due to an unfortunate accident or event.

the scammer writes to you with a sob story. They might be terminally ill and require an expensive operation to heal them. They might have lost all their money due to an unfortunate accident or event. The reality: these stories are completely fake. Don’t respond.

Advance fee fraud

The scam: you get a letter asking you to help a millionaire in a war-torn country to transfer their millions into a UK bank account for safe keeping. In return they will pay you a substantial reward. The letter might be from an individual, a government official or a lawyer.

you get a letter asking you to help a millionaire in a war-torn country to transfer their millions into a UK bank account for safe keeping. In return they will pay you a substantial reward. The letter might be from an individual, a government official or a lawyer. The reality: if you respond, you’ll be asked to pay various fees or you may be asked for your bank details. In fact there is no money to transfer and the fraudsters will use your details to try to steal the money in your account.

Unclaimed inheritance scams

The scam: you get a letter from a 'solicitor' telling you that someone has left you money in their will. The letter may claim to be from a genuine law firm with a postal address, email or website that looks real.

The reality: it’s highly unlikely that someone you don’t know would leave you money in their will. You can check if a solicitor is genuine by contacting the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

Bogus debt letters