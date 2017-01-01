If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Doorstep scammers will knock on your door with a story of some kind, designed to trick you out of money or gain access to your home. They have a variety of tricks and can be very persistent and persuasive.

On this page you can find details about dealing with doorstep scams.

1. What is a doorstep scam?

2. How big is the problem?

3. Common doorstep scams

4. Taking action against doorstep scams

5. Top tips for employing a trader

6. What to do if you're caught out by a doorstep scam

What is a doorstep scam?

A doorstep scam (or doorstep fraud) involves someone coming to your home and knocking on the door, with the aim of tricking you or your relative out of money. There can be added pressure with face-to-face interaction, which can sometimes be more challenging than dealing with phone scams, postal scams and online scams. There are lots of honest doorstep sellers, but there is a fine line between a scammer and an unscrupulous trader.

Scammers usually have the gift of the gab and will try to smooth talk you with a convincing story. Or they might be pushy and intimidating, trying to get you to sign a contract or buy something you don’t want. Their main aim is to trick you out of money or gain access to your home to steal valuables. Either way, the key is not to let them in and report them as soon as possible. Follow our tips below to prevent doorstep scams.

How big is the problem?

Doorstep scams account for around 5% of all scams, according to research by Citizens Advice. Scammers often target older people for doorstep scams, they are more likely to be at home all day and scammers might find it easier to intimidate them. In fact, 85% of victims of doorstep scams are aged 65 and over, according to National Trading Standards.

Common doorstep scams

Rogue traders

The scam: a trader will come to your home and say that you need work done. This might be new paving or a new driveway, but a common favourite is to say that you have a hole in your roof or your guttering is coming down - something that you can’t easily check yourself. They’ll say that it’s really urgent and if you don’t have it fixed, your house will fall down, the roof will leak or it will end up costing you lots of money. They’ll put pressure on you to have the work done now.

The reality: it's highly likely that they've made up the problem. They might pretend to fix it, or do a shoddy job. They'll then charge you an extortionate amount for the 'work'.

Hard-luck stories

The scam: a stranger (who might seem perfectly nice and friendly) will turn up on your doorstep pretending that:

- they need to use the phone because, for example, their car has broken down, their pregnant girlfriend is ill;

- they need a glass of water;

- they’ve lost their dog in your garden.

The reality: they'll say anything to make you feel sorry for them and will take advantage of your good nature to help them. While you fetch the water or go to get the phone, they might pocket your valuables. Or they might work in pairs – while one distracts you looking for the 'dog' in the back garden, the other will gain access to your home.

Bogus officials