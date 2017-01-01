Scams and older people
Useful organisations and websites for scams and older people
Fraud is now at record levels, with more than five million scams costing Brits a mind-boggling £9bn each year. While there are sensible steps we can all take to protect ourselves and older relatives and friends, an unfair burden has been placed on the public. Which? is urging the government to take the lead and ensure companies safeguard us all from scams. Sign up to the campaign here.
Age UK
Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly.
Tel: 0800 169 6565 (advice line)
www.ageuk.org.uk
Action Fraud
UK’s National Fraud reporting centre. They monitor and investigate cases of fraud. If you’ve been scammed or conned, let them know.
Tel: 0300 123 2040
www.actionfraud.police.uk
Citizens Advice
For advice on consumer law or reporting unscrupulous traders.
Tel: 03454 04 05 06
www.citizensadvice.org.uk
Financial Ombudsman
Independent service to help consumers resolve disputes with financial organisations such as banks and building societies.
Tel: 0800 023 4 567
www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk
Ofcom
Independent regulator of the UK communications industry. Offers advice about nuisance calls and texts.
www.consumers.ofcom.org
UK Premium rate services regulator. Report any scams related to premium rate numbers to them.
Tel: 0800 500 212
www.phonepayplus.org.uk
Silverline
Free, confidential 24-hour phone line for older people. People can call anytime for advice, information or simply a chat.
0800 4 70 80 90
www.silverline.org
Think Jessica
Support and advice for victims of postal scams.
www.thinkjessica.com
Which? Consumer Rights
Expert advice to help you solve consumer problems.
www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/scams
Which? Trusted Traders
Search for a recommended trader in your local area.
trustedtraders.which.co.uk/
Page last reviewed: May 2017
Next review due: November 2019