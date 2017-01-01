Your relative's needs
Tackling loneliness
Older people are particularly vulnerable to feelings of loneliness and isolation. In this guide, we explain the main causes of loneliness in older people and the possible consequences, as well as how you can spot the signs and help your relative cope with these often difficult emotions.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
In this guide
-
Causes of loneliness in older peopleOlder people are particularly vulnerable to feelings of loneliness and isolation. We explain why.
-
Companionship for older peopleLoneliness can be a problem for older people, which is why it is so important to make sure they spend time with friends.
-
How you can help your relative or a friendThere are lots of things you can do to help your relative or a friend tackle feelings of loneliness. Even small things can make a big difference.
Real-life stories
-
Sarah62, NorthumberlandAt the age of 88, Sarah’s mother was reasonably active and independent - then she had to go into hospital.Read Sarah's story
-
Lesley52, County DurhamLesley’s father Richard, now 88, became isolated and depressed after a stroke reduced his mobility.Read Lesley's story
Related advice
Useful organisations and websites
For tackling loneliness we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites