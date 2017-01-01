Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Older people are particularly vulnerable to feelings of loneliness and isolation. In this guide, we explain the main causes of loneliness in older people and the possible consequences, as well as how you can spot the signs and help your relative cope with these often difficult emotions. 

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care. 

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

Real-life stories

  • Sarah

    62, Northumberland
    At the age of 88, Sarah’s mother was reasonably active and independent - then she had to go into hospital.
    Read Sarah's story

  • Lesley

    52, County Durham
    Lesley’s father Richard, now 88, became isolated and depressed after a stroke reduced his mobility.
    Read Lesley's story

