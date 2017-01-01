If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Most people who are lonely want to increase the quality or quantity of their contact with other people. There are things you can do to help your relative or a friend if they are experiencing loneliness.

This might mean more frequent contact with family and friends, meeting new people or simply getting out of the house more often. There are lots of ways that you can help your relative to overcome their feelings of loneliness.

There are many ways you can help your relative overcome loneliness, and you can find suggestions here on this page, including:

1. Strengthening family ties

2. Changing living arrangements

3. Spending time outside of the home

4. Finding transport solutions

5. Getting online

Strengthening family ties

If your relative is feeling lonely, they will appreciate knowing that someone is thinking about them, even if it is a short letter or email, or a quick call to say hello.

Try to visit more often and encourage other family members to do the same. Arrange family get-togethers when possible, so that they can see grandchildren and other members of the family that might not live close by.

Think of things that an older relative and their children or grandchildren can do together, like plotting the family history, finding photos for a family album or making a scrapbook.

Changing living arrangements

If your relative's health is sufficiently good and, of course, she or he thinks it's a good idea, a move to sheltered housing, a retirement village or to live with a family member or friend, might bring a whole new set of opportunities for getting to know people of a similar age.

You can find out about the alternative living arrangements in our dedicated section on Housing options.

Spending time outside of the home

If your relative has limited mobility and spends a lot of time at home they might appreciate any opportunity for a change of scenery – even if it’s a trip to the shops, a drive to the coast or into the countryside. Include your relative in family events and outings where possible. People who are disabled may be able to get help with mobility.

Finding transport solutions

Your relative might feel isolated if they no longer have a car, or can’t drive due to health problems. If they are still mobile and active, don’t forget that a bus pass for free travel might be available.

In England, this is available when your relative reaches the female state pension age (65 at the minimum), whether they are a man or a woman.

this is available when your relative reaches the female state pension age (65 at the minimum), whether they are a man or a woman. In Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, a bus pass for free travel is available at the age of 60 years.

a bus pass for free travel is available at the age of 60 years. If your relative lives in London, he or she can travel for free on buses, tubes and other transport when they are 60 years old - but only within London.

Anyone over the age of 60 can also get a senior rail card that gives a third off rail fares if they travel off peak.

If your relative has limited mobility, it may be a good idea to look into community transport schemes, such as dial-a-ride. These are door-to-door transport services for people with mobility problems. They might be run by local authorities or local charities. Use our Care services directory to find out what services your relative's local authority runs for older people.

Getting online

Computers can open up a whole new world of social interaction. For example, your relative could Skype with friends and family that live far away, though they'll need a webcam if they don't have one already. These are simple to purchase and are also relatively cheap.

Your relative might also be able to meet up with old friends on Facebook or other social networking sites. They may enjoy playing online games, either as a solitary activity or with other people.

The internet is also a good way of researching local groups and clubs that might be of interest, as this will allow them to become more social offline as well as online.

If your relative is not confident with computers it might be worth them doing a course. Lots of libraries and local authorities run courses for adults, or specifically for ‘silver surfers’. The Silversurfer’s Guide is a useful website offering advice to older people about getting online.