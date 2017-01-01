Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

More from Which?

Other sources of information relating to this subject on the Which? website.

How to stay safe online

How to spot common online scams

Age UK

Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly – including local befriending schemes

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Alcoholics Anonymous

Help and support for people who want to stop drinking

Telephone: 0845 769 7555

Website: www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk

Be a Friend

Friends of the Elderly is a charity supporting older people. As a part of their work, they run the campaign 'Be a Friend' to help change the future of loneliness. You can find out more on their website.

Website: www.beafriendtoday.org.uk

British Association for Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapies (BABCP)

Details of accredited therapists in your area

Telephone: 0161 705 4304

Website: www.babcp.com

British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP)

Details of accredited therapists in your area

Telephone: 01455 883 300

Website: www.itsgoodtotalk.org.uk

Contact the Elderly

Volunteers organise regular Sunday afternoon tea parties for people over 75, who live with little or no social support.

Telephone: 0800 716543/ 0207 240 0630

Website: www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk

Depression Alliance

Charity offering support and advice for people with depression.

Telephone: 0845 123 23 20

Website: www.depressionalliance.org

Website: www.friendsinneed.co.uk – community for people with depression

Friends in Need

See Depression Alliance, above

Independent Age

A charity that gives advice and support for older age, including befriending services.

Advice line: 0800 319 6789

Website: www.independentage.org

Royal Voluntary Society (RVS)

Charity offering befriending, local transport services and activities for older people.

Telephone: 0845 608 0122

Website: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

Saga

The Saga Magazine gives advice, information and holidays for people over 50.

Samaritans

24-hour support for anyone having a difficult time

Telephone: 08457 90 90 90

Website: www.samaritans.org.uk

The Silver Line

Free, confidential 24-hour phone line for older people offering information and friendship. People can call anytime for advice, information or simply a chat - the charity also offers a befriending service. Silver Circles are conference calls for several like-minded people who would like to chat in a group.

Helpline: 0800 4 70 80 90

Website: www.thesilverline.org.uk

Silversurfers’ Guide

Advice for older people about using the internet

Website: www.silversurfersguide.com

University of the Third Age (U3A)

Charity with local groups offering educational, creative and leisure opportunities for older people.

Telephone: 020 8466 6139

Website: www.u3a.org.uk

Volunteering England

Information about volunteering opportunities.

Website: www.volunteering.org.uk

Volunteering Wales

Information about volunteering opportunities in Wales.

Website: www.volunteering-wales.net

Page last reviewed: February 2016

Next review due: April 2018