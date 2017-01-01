Our promise to members You are at the heart of what we do, and we want to give you an experience that is outstanding every time

For every interaction you have with us, through any channel, our staff will be:

Well-trained and knowledgeable about all aspects of our work and services.

Professional, courteous and efficient.

Prompt and helpful.

Sure to treat your personal information with respect.

If you choose to contact us by phone, you can be assured that we will:

Answer your call as quickly as possible – it will initially be answered by our simple automated system to ensure you’re put through to the most appropriate adviser to help.

Introduce ourselves by name, providing you with a reference for your call.

Advise you if we need to transfer your call to another area of the business, and make sure that your call connects.

Ensure that we help you make the most of your membership, always giving a personal service and providing independent, practical and trustworthy advice.

Your opinions are very valuable to us as they help us to improve our products and services. If you have feedback about any aspect of our service, please write to our Member Services department at PO Box 44, Hertford, SG14 1LH.

If things go wrong

We take complaints about our service seriously. If we get things wrong it is important that you tell us so that we can put matters right. If you think we can do something to improve our service please tell us by following the steps below:

Tell the adviser dealing with your enquiry, in the first instance, that you are not happy with the service that you have received. We aim to put things right straight away. If the adviser hasn’t been able to sort out your complaint about the service we have provided, you can raise your concerns with the team manager. This can be done either by phone or in writing to us at PO Box 44, Hertford SG14 1LH. Alternatively, or in the unlikely event that you remain unhappy, you have the option to refer the matter to the member services manager at the address above.

At each step, we’ll advise you as soon as we receive your letter, and will provide you with a full written response within 10 working days. In this response we will answer all of the points that you raise and give you the contact details of the person responding.



Remember, you can call our helpline from 8.30am to 6pm on Mondays to Fridays and between 9am and midday on Saturdays. Our number is 01992 822 800.