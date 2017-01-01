Which? Widgets

You can help us with the work we do on behalf of all consumers, but installing one of our widgets to your website today. A widget is a small amount of web page code we have created for you to install on your website or blog. Installing a widget is easy, and once it is installed it provides your users an easy way to access which.co.uk content.

Installing a widget to your blog or website

Find a page on your website where you would like to install our widget

Copy the widget code of the one you would like to install to your web page

Paste the widget code into the HTML code of your web page and save

You will need to have editing access of the web pages you want to install our widget to. If you don't have access to this, please send a link to this page to the person or team who manages your website and they may be able to install it for you.

Option 1

We're independent & unbiased. Option 2

For the latest reviews Which? does more than just test washing machines.



We campaign to get a fairer deal for all consumers and publish expert, unbiased information to help you make the right choice, whatever you're buying. Televisions Laptops Tablets Fridges Washing machines Vacuum cleaners





Important notes:

Which? Limited does not warrant that the Widget will meet your requirements, that the operation of it will be uninterrupted or error-free or that defects will be corrected. The Widget is provided without any warranties as to its accuracy. You will use the Widget at your own risk and in no event will Which? Limited be liable to you for any loss or damage of any kind, such as loss or corruption of data stored on your computer or damage to your computer hardware (except personal injury or death resulting from the negligence of Which? Limited).

We encourage you to link to any of our web pages, providing you do so responsibly. Our full terms and conditions can be found here: http://www.which.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/general-terms/

