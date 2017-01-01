Action for April
- There's a lot to do in the garden in April! Get the essentials covered with our guide
- Expert hints and tips for every part of your garden, from borders to patios
- Advice on pruning shrubs, how to spot self-sown plants plus our top mulching tips
What's in this guide
Top jobs
Now's the time to sow seeds, plant evergreens and support perennials
Borders
Shrubs you should be pruning now, plus the top five weeds to watch for
Fruit and veg
Get your fruit and veg growing and keep them safe from pests
Greenhouses
Get plants for free by growing from cuttings
Lawns, ponds and patios
How to get your lawn in shape, plus top tips on taking care of patios and ponds