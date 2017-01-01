Action for April Fruit and veg

Fruit

Mulch fruit trees and bushes with well-rotted manure.

Tidy strawberry beds

Lay a bed of straw around the plants to keep the developing fruit away from slugs. During the day, open cloches to allow insects in to pollinate the flowers.

Last chance to plant raspberry canes

Cut to 15cm above ground level after planting. Erect a support system using posts and wire, drape with netting to prevent birds, and mulch.

Mulch fruit trees and bushes

Ensure new or established trees and bushes are well mulched to help keep weeds down, and keep moisture in.

Make sure the mulch doesn’t lie against stems, canes or trunks as this may encourage diseases and cause the stems to rot. Well-rotted manure is ideal – check out local or city farms for a supply.

Feed blackcurrants and blackberries

Blackcurrants and blackberries will be putting on a growth spurt around now and will appreciate being fed with a high-nitrogen feed. Use sparingly and follow pack directions.

Vegetables

Hoe between rows of vegetables on dry sunny days to control weeds

Sow under glass

Sow cucumber, basil, outdoor tomatoes, peppers and chillies either in the greenhouse or in seed trays with lids placed in a sunny sheltered spot.

Courgettes, marrows, melons, squash, pumpkins and sweetcorn are best sown in individual pots or modules rather than trays.

In a coldframe or sheltered spot, sow Brussels sprouts, calabrese, kale, summer cauliflowers, French and runner beans and lettuces.