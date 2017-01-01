Action for April Greenhouses

What to do in the greenhouse

Pinch out growing tips of coleus, fuchsia (above), pelargonium and petunia

Keep things cool

Ventilate coldframes and greenhouses on sunny days. Aim for a max temperature of no more than 22ºC.

Fill pots

Pot up rooted cuttings, dahlia tubers and cannas. Pot on begonia tubers as they develop.

Sow peas in guttering

Start peas off in a length of guttering. When the seedlings are ready to plant out, the compost will be held together by the roots and you can slide the whole row out of the guttering. Prick out seedlings

As soon as they’re large enough to handle, lift out the seedlings and plant them in a bigger pot or tray.

Encourage growth

Sow hardy annuals and fast-growing half-hardy annuals

Alyssum, cosmos, dahlias, French marigolds, phlox and tagetes can be sown in an unheated greenhouse or coldframe.

Get plants for free

Take cuttings from tender plants