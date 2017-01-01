Action for April Lawns, ponds and patios

Patios

Plant up containers under cover

Water hanging baskets more effectively by using a small flower pot

Plant up your container and hanging basket displays to give them time to establish before putting them outside in May. Remember to mix a slow-release fertiliser into the compost.

Tip for watering hanging baskets

Sink a small flower pot into the compost in the centre of your hanging baskets. When you water, fill up the pot so that the water drains straight down to the plants’ roots.

Buy plugs and bedding

When you get them home, gradually prepare them for life outside. From the end of April, put them outside during the day and bring them in at night for a couple of weeks so they get used to the low temperature.

Repot any plants that are pot bound

If roots are coming out of the bottom of the pot, this is a sure sign a plant has outgrown it and needs replanting.

Ponds

Divide overgrown pond plants

Replant overgrown pond plants in baskets of aquatic compost

Irises, water lilies, reeds and rushes will benefit. Replant them in baskets of aquatic compost topped up with gravel. Take care not to damage the pond liner when cutting iris roots.

Scoop out leaves

This prevents them clogging the bottom of the pond – their decomposition can affect the nutrient balance of the water.

Also remove blanket weed as this lets oxygen in.