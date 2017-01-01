Action for April Lawns, ponds and patios
Patios
Plant up containers under cover
Plant up your container and hanging basket displays to give them time to establish before putting them outside in May. Remember to mix a slow-release fertiliser into the compost.
Tip for watering hanging baskets
Sink a small flower pot into the compost in the centre of your hanging baskets. When you water, fill up the pot so that the water drains straight down to the plants’ roots.
Buy plugs and bedding
When you get them home, gradually prepare them for life outside. From the end of April, put them outside during the day and bring them in at night for a couple of weeks so they get used to the low temperature.
Repot any plants that are pot bound
If roots are coming out of the bottom of the pot, this is a sure sign a plant has outgrown it and needs replanting.
Ponds
Divide overgrown pond plants
Irises, water lilies, reeds and rushes will benefit. Replant them in baskets of aquatic compost topped up with gravel. Take care not to damage the pond liner when cutting iris roots.
Scoop out leaves
This prevents them clogging the bottom of the pond – their decomposition can affect the nutrient balance of the water.
Also remove blanket weed as this lets oxygen in.
Lawns
Remove weeds
Remove large, deep-rooted weeds such as dandelions with a special weeding tool or old kitchen knife.
Reseed any bare patches or sow a new lawn
In March it was better to lay turf, but now you can sow seed. Cover your lawn with netting to protect it from birds.
Rake out moss
You can use the moss to line hanging baskets if it hasn’t been treated with weedkiller.