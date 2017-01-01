Top gardening jobs for April

Sow flowers

Sow seeds directly into the ground

The soil’s now warm enough in most areas to sow seeds directly into the ground.

Sow hardy annuals such as pot marigolds, love-in-a-mist, candytufts, cornflowers and nasturtiums where you want them to flower. Sow them in a recognisable shape so you can distinguish the emerging seedlings from weeds. You can also sow sunflowers.

Plant garden plants - evergreens, perennials, container-grown climbers and late-summer bulbs

April is the time to plant evergreens such as phormiums, cordylines and bay, and new evergreen hedges. Planting perennials now means they'll have time to establish while the weather is still mild and wet.

You can also plant unsprouted dahlia tubers and gladioli now – but wait until May for dahlias in colder areas.