Action for August
- Which? outlines the three essential gardening jobs for August, including how to get the best out of wisteria
- Find out about recycling your use of water in the garden, and tips to make sure your plants don't dry out
- Straightforward advice on buying plants abroad, growing fruit and veg, and maintaining ponds and greenhouses
- Keep your borders looking fabulous and full of colour
What's in this guide
Top jobs
Three key jobs to maintain a good-looking garden in August. Advice on watering plants, pruning wisteria and deadheading
Borders
Easy jobs for everlasting border colour and appeal, tips on buying exotic plants abroad and how to deal with pests
Fruit and veg
Top tips on how to get the best from fruit and veg in August. What to sow, what to harvest and how to avoid pests
Pond and greenhouse
Jobs to do in August to keep ponds at their best, plus advice on looking after greenhouse plants and planning ahead for next year