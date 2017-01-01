Action for August Pond and greenhouse

Remove blanket weed

Pond

Top up water levels. Water can evaporate rapidly from water features and ponds in the height of summer, so top them up if the water level drops significantly. Rainwater from a water butt is best – chemicals in tap water can affect the nutrient balance in the pond.

Clean filters and pumps.

Remove faded flowers and dead leaves from aquatic plants.

Continue to remove blanket weed and duckweed with a net or rake. Make a pile of the weed by the side of the pond for a day to allow any wildlife crawl back into the water.

Greenhouse

Take geranium cuttings

Maintenance

Damp down regularly. Wet the greenhouse floor in very hot weather to create a cooler, moist atmosphere.

Seedlings and cuttings

Buy spring bedding as seedlings from garden centres.

Take geranium cuttings. Choose a non-flowering shoot and cut it just below a leaf joint. Remove the lower leaves, pop into some cuttings compost and put on a well- lit windowsill. It should root in about four weeks.

Planting and sowing

Hyacinths, ‘Paperwhite’ daffodils and freesias can be planted in bowls now in time to flower for Christmas. Once they’ve grown to 2.5cm put them in a cool room and then into a warm room when you want them to flower.

You can also force bulbs by buying prepared bulbs and keep them planted in their bowls in a cool, dark place for a few months. Put them in a warm room when you want them to flower.

Sow coriander and parsley.