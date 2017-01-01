Action for December
- Expert advice on choosing Christmas trees and poinsettias and how to make them last
- All the hints tips you need to grow your own vegetables and prepare your garden for spring
- Discover how to keep frost at bay and protect your plants from the winter weather
What's in this guide
Top jobs
Plan for next year, prune apple and pear trees, and stop the frost!
Prepare for Christmas
How to care for Christmas trees and get long-lasting poinsettias.
Borders
How to bring on the flowers for spring and make the most of hellebores.
Fruit, veg and greenhouse
How to force rhubarb, handy tips for veg growing plus jobs for the greenhouse.