Action for December Fruit, veg and greenhouse

Fruit

Support fruit trees

Placing rhubarb in the dark will force an early crop

Check stakes and ties supporting fruit trees and adjust or replace them if necessary. Force rhubarb Force rhubarb to produce a tender, early crop – insulate the crown with straw to create a warmer environment, which will encourage the rhubarb to grow, and then cover the clump with a purpose-made forcing pot or an upturned dustbin.

What to prune now Prune gooseberry bushes and red and white currants by shortening the new growth at the tip of each main branch by half and cutting side-shoots to within two buds of the main stem. Also prune blackcurrants if you didn’t do it during summer. Veg

Grow mint indoors Now's the time to grow some mind indoors for a supply through the winter. Dig up a small patch of roots and coil them across the surface of a pot of multi-purpose compost. Cover with more compost and keep on a cool, sunny windowsill indoors. They should start to shoot in a couple of weeks.

Harvest leeks whenever you need them

Harvest veg

Harvest Brussels sprouts, carrots, kale, leeks, parsnips, swedes and cabbages when you need them.

Prepare for next year Planning on growing sweet peas or runner beans next year? Dig a 30cm-deep trench and fill it over the winter with garden waste that you’d normally put on the compost heap. This will add nutrients and aid water retention. Cover with soil in spring before planting. Save egg boxes Save some egg boxes for chitting potato tubers in. If you haven’t got space for spuds in your borders, you can always grow them in pots instead. In the greenhouse

Check the greenhouse temperature regularly

Make sure your greenhouse temperature stays constant

Adjust your heater if necessary. If you have stored tender perennials such as fuchsias, pelargoniums and argyranthemums in your greenhouse, they’ll need to be kept just above freezing – min night temp 7ºC; max day temp 15ºC