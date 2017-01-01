Action for December Top jobs

Decide what you’d like in your garden next year

Plan ahead

Now’s the ideal time to take stock of your garden, particularly on a clear, frosty day. Identify any gaps and think about the plants, shrubs or trees you’d like to fill them with when it’s time to plant again.

If the weather’s bad, it’ll be the ideal opportunity to stay indoors and order your summer bulbs, seed potatoes, and veg and flower seeds in good time for spring.

Many suppliers run out of stock quite quickly, so the sooner you get your order in, the more likely you are to get exactly what you want.

Prune apple and pear trees

This helps maintain healthy growth and improves cropping. Make sure your secateurs and pruning saws are clean and sharp so you don’t introduce diseases to the cuts that you make.

How to prune depends on the variety of tree that you have, and whether you want to rejuvenate an old tree or curb a vigorous one. Aim for a tree with an open centre, like a wine glass. For more detailed information see our factsheet.

Scatter salt or grit to prevent paths from becoming slippery

Clear any fallen debris below the trees so diseases don’t lurk there and then mulch around the base, taking care that the mulch doesn’t touch the trunk.

Don’t prune cordons and espaliers – these should be tackled in late summer. See our factsheet Take action against frost

Scatter salt/grit on any regularly used paths during freezing weather to keep them free from ice.

If you’ve got a slippery surface such as decking in your garden, you can give it more grip by tacking chicken wire over the top.

Stop the surface of your pond from freezing over by floating a rubber ball on the surface. Wrap up any tender plants with straw and fleece.

