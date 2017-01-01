Action for February
- Which? outlines how to get ahead before the spring rush - follow our expert advice to prepare your garden
- Three top jobs to do in February - practical tips on cutting back grass, lawn maintenance and pruning
- Handy hints on starting your plants indoors and how to keep your pots from freezing
What's in this guide
Top jobs
Get your garden ready for spring with our handy advice on cutting back grasses, keeping your lawn tidy and pruning apple and pear trees.
Jobs around the garden
A lot of the jobs for January can also be done in February, but here are some essentials to focus on this month.