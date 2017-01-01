Action for February Jobs around the garden

On the patio

Pot up dahlia tubers

Stop pots from freezing - raise them on bricks or pot feet. Wrap in bubble plastic and keep in a sheltered spot.

Under glass

Pot up stored dahlia tubers into trays or individual pots of compost in February. Grow them on in a warm location.

What to sow

Slow-growing bedding such as antirrhinum, begonia, gazania, lobelia and pelargonium, and perennials and grasses to flower this year

Hardy annuals - sow in small pots or modular trays for planting out in spring

Sweet peas

Veg that is slow to germinate such as chillies and sweet peppers. Sow in a heated greenhouse or propagator (wait for March otherwise). You can also start sowing tomatoes.

Fruit and veg

Plant new rhubarb crowns in February in well-cultivated soil and mulch with strawy manure.

Sow broad beans and peas directly into the ground from mid- to late February. They’ll be ready to harvest in early summer. Feed them by adding a little fish, blood and bone fertiliser to the soil before you sow.

Plant garlic 15cm apart and about 2cm deep in well-drained soil. If the soil is too wet or cold, start the cloves off in pots or wait until next month. It’s also time to plant onion and shallot sets.