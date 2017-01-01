Action for January
- Help get your garden ready for spring with Which?s practical guide to the must-do jobs for January
- Follow our expert tips on planting fruit trees and bushes
- Find out how to look after your pond and protect fish from frosty weather
- Roses – plant them now for a great show later
What's in this guide
Top jobs
Easy jobs that’ll prepare your garden for the spring ahead, from keeping your pond healthy to tidying up.
Borders
Weed, plant, build and prepare for success! Follow these tips to keep your borders in tip-top condition.
Fruit, veg and patios
Plant fruit trees and sow early veg now for great results later. Plus advice on maintaining patio and greenhouse plants.