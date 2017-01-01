Action for July
- We reveal the top five jobs to do in the garden before going on holiday
- Find out how to get border plants for free and keep hedges looking their best
- Expert advice on getting a bumper fruit and veg harvest, plus practical pruning and maintenance tips
What's in this guide
Top pre-holiday jobs
Five essential tasks to do in your garden before you go on holiday. Preparation is the key - we'll show you how.
Borders
Find out how you can get border plants for free, get the best out of your hedges and keep your borders neat and tidy.
Fruit and veg
Expert tips on how to create a bumper veg harvest, what to sow now, and which fruits need pruning this month.