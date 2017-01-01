Action for July Borders

Fill gaps in your border

If there are spaces in your border where early flowers have finished, fill them now to keep your displays looking good for another couple of months. Canna, fuchsia, cosmos, pelargonium and Verbena bonariensis are all good options

Or sow some quick-growing hardy annuals – they’ll flower where they are sown. Try cosmos, nigella, amaranthus or California poppies (Eschscholzia).

Fill next year’s borders for free

Collect foxglove, poppy and hollyhock seeds from ripe seed pods. Sow them now, in pots or trays in the greenhouse, for planting out next spring.

Do these jobs now; reap the rewards later

Keep deadheading This encourages plants to produce more flowers instead of seeds, and keeps your plants looking their best. Tie in climbers Clematis and roses will have put on plenty of new growth that will need to be tied to trellis, arches, fences and walls. Train the new growth diagonally or horizontally to encourage more flower buds. Trim hedges

Collect seeds from plants such as hollyhocks

Now's the time to trim hedges of the following:

beech

Berberis darwinii

blackthorn

box

laurel (cherry, Portugal and spotted)

elaeagnus,

hawthorn

hazel

sea buckthorn

hornbeam

holly

Lawson’s and Leyland cypress

Lonicera nitida

philadelphus

privet

weigela.

Use secateurs instead of shears on elaeagnus and laurels, as their cut leaves will turn brown and look unsightly.