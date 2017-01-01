Action for July Top pre-holiday jobs

Water plants well before going on holiday

Five must-do jobs to get your garden ready

Water well

Give everything a thorough soaking to wet the soil deep down.

Try to avoid watering during the intense heat of midday unless your plants are wilting before your very eyes.

Deadhead annuals and perennials

Doing this means they'll produce new flowers for when you get back.

Hoe your borders

Make sure you hoe all your flowerbeds so weeds don’t take over while you’re away.

Move pots Move all your containers to a shadier spot to prevent them drying out too quickly or scorching in the sun.

Move containers and pots into shade

Water them all well, and then mulch the surface of the compost to cut down on water loss.

A sheet of thick plastic, such as an old compost sack, topped with a layer of gravel, should keep the moisture sealed in.

Prepare your veg

Worried that everything will ripen when you’re away? Then delay the harvest for when you return.

Pick courgettes, beans and peas, no matter how small, to encourage more fruits.

Cut back herbs starting to flower and trim cut-and-come-again salads to 2cm.