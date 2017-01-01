Action for June
- Get your garden looking fantastic - follow our practical advice on caring for lawns, borders and ponds
- Make sure your plants don’t go thirsty this summer with our top watering tips
- Find out how to get great-smelling plants for free, plus expert tips on how to grow the best tomatoes
What's in this guide
Top jobs
Three key jobs that’ll get your garden looking great for summer, from tackling weeds to looking after container plants.
Borders
Fill gaps in your borders, protect against pests and diseases, plus how to get free plants.
Lawn and pond
Get an impressive lawn and healthy pond - practical advice on mowing, raking and weeding.
Fruit and veg
Grow prize-winning fruit and veg with our expert advice; from what to sow to avoiding pests.