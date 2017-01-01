Action for June Borders

Jobs to do now for instant results

Support plants

Fill in any gaps

Fill gaps with annuals such as rudbeckia, tender perennials or pot-grown dahlias.

Support your plants

Delphiniums, hollyhocks, phlox and tall Michaelmas daisies can be flattened by wind, so stake them.

Pruning and deadheading

Prune stems to prolong flowering. You can also extend the flowering period of coreopsis, helenium, tall Michaelmas daisies and phlox by shortening one in three flowering stems by about 10cm.

Do a little light pruning of evergreen ceanothus and rock rose – cut back new shoots by two-thirds after flowering to keep the plants compact.

Deadhead azaleas, irises, lilacs, pansies, violas, rhododendrons and roses.

Cut off the flower spikes of lupins and delphiniums as they fade.

Trim overgrown spring-flowering clematis such as C. alpina, C. cirrhosa, C. macropetala and C. montana.

Trim privet, leylandii and lonicera every month during the summer

Remove foxgloves

Jobs to do now; you’ll reap the rewards later

Take cuttings

Take cuttings from Buddleja, choisya, dianthus, forsythia, broom, honeysuckle, jasmine, ivy, hydrangea, lavender, spiraea and passion flower are all ideal.

Cut 10cm pieces of stem below a leaf joint, remove the lower leaves and just push the stems into a pot of multi-purpose compost mixed with an equal volume of coarse grit, perlite or sharp sand. Cover the pot with a plastic bag.

The cuttings should root by autumn – plant them out then or next spring.

Roses

Remove the shoots or canes that have flowered to make room for new stems emerging from the base climbing and rambling roses

Plant autumn-flowering bulbs

Plant autumn crocuses (Colchicum autumnale), Cyclamen hederifolium, autumn snowdrops (Galanthus reginae-olgae) and nerines.

Hollyhocks are prone to rust

Pest watch