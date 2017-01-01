Action for June Borders
Jobs to do now for instant results
Fill in any gaps
Fill gaps with annuals such as rudbeckia, tender perennials or pot-grown dahlias.
Support your plants
Delphiniums, hollyhocks, phlox and tall Michaelmas daisies can be flattened by wind, so stake them.
Pruning and deadheading
- Prune stems to prolong flowering. You can also extend the flowering period of coreopsis, helenium, tall Michaelmas daisies and phlox by shortening one in three flowering stems by about 10cm.
- Do a little light pruning of evergreen ceanothus and rock rose – cut back new shoots by two-thirds after flowering to keep the plants compact.
- Deadhead azaleas, irises, lilacs, pansies, violas, rhododendrons and roses.
- Cut off the flower spikes of lupins and delphiniums as they fade.
- Trim overgrown spring-flowering clematis such as C. alpina, C. cirrhosa, C. macropetala and C. montana.
- Trim privet, leylandii and lonicera every month during the summer
Jobs to do now; you’ll reap the rewards later
Take cuttings
Take cuttings from Buddleja, choisya, dianthus, forsythia, broom, honeysuckle, jasmine, ivy, hydrangea, lavender, spiraea and passion flower are all ideal.
Cut 10cm pieces of stem below a leaf joint, remove the lower leaves and just push the stems into a pot of multi-purpose compost mixed with an equal volume of coarse grit, perlite or sharp sand. Cover the pot with a plastic bag.
The cuttings should root by autumn – plant them out then or next spring.
Roses
Remove the shoots or canes that have flowered to make room for new stems emerging from the base climbing and rambling roses
Plant autumn-flowering bulbs
Plant autumn crocuses (Colchicum autumnale), Cyclamen hederifolium, autumn snowdrops (Galanthus reginae-olgae) and nerines.
Pest watch
- Plants can suffer from powdery mildew in hot, dry weather. Spraying with a solution of one part milk to nine parts water has been shown to be an effective remedy on squash, vines and wheat
- Squash or spray lily beetles with Provado Ultimate Bug Killer
- Keep an eye out for greenfly. Squash them, or spray with a bug killer containing bifenthrin or pyrethrins
- Protect plants from slugs and snails
- Hollyhocks are especially prone to rust. Remove affected leaves and spray with a fungus killer such as Scotts Fungus Clear Dilute & Spray.