Action for June Fruit and veg

Plant out lettuce

Vegetables

What to sow now

Sow beetroot, calabrese, lettuces and oriental greens, maincrop carrots, Florence fennel, French and runner beans, kohl rabi, peas, radishes, rocket, spring onions, swede and turnips. The soil is warm enough now for you to sow them directly into the soil.

Plant any veg that you’ve started indoors, or bought as young plants at the garden centre: Brussels sprouts, sprouting broccoli, winter cabbages, autumn cauliflowers, celery, courgettes, outdoor cucumbers, leeks, lettuces, marrow, squashes, French and runner beans, sweetcorn and outdoor tomatoes.

In colder areas, harden off plants raised under cover before planting them out.

What to harvest now Harvest early varieties of cabbage and lettuce as soon as they produce firm heads.

Harvest beetroot

Pull up baby beetroots when they’re golf-ball-sized – they’ll be sweeter and more tender.

Broad beans, turnips, early potatoes and carrots should be ready to harvest towards the end of June.

Tend to tomatoes Remove the sideshoots on tomato plants as soon as they appear at the base of a leaf.

Remove the flowerheads from lemon balm and chives before they get the chance to self-seed

Fruit

Strawberries

Buy strawberry plants now for an almost instant crop. Plant them in moist, well-drained soil in a sunny, sheltered spot.

Plant strawberries

If you’re growing your strawberries in pots, feed with tomato food every two weeks until the fruits start to form, then weekly until fruiting is over.

Now is a great time to get strawberry plants for free.

Look for new stems with tiny plants on the end, known as runners, and peg some into the soil with loops of thin wire – this will encourage them to root.

Once they've rooted, cut each runner free of the parent plant.

Blackberries, rhubarb and melons

Tie in blackberry canes as they grow. You can also do the same to hybrid berry canes.

Harvest rhubarb for the last time to allow the plant time to replenish itself for next year.

Plant out melons that were started off under a coldframe or cloche.

Tie blackberry canes to their supports

Pinch out the tips once five leaves have formed.

Pests

Check for currant blister aphids on red-, white- and blackcurrants.

Treat with a spray containing bifenthrin or pyrethrins.

Check gooseberries and currants for gooseberry mildew, and under the leaves for gooseberry sawfly larvae.

Pick them off or spray with an insecticide containing bifenthrin or pyrethrins.

Net soft fruit bushes to protect them from birds.

Spray raspberry beetle larvae with Bio Liquid Derris Plus: treat raspberries when fruit start forming, blackberries when flowers first open.