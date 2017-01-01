Action for June Lawn and pond

Rake grass before mowing

Lawn tasks

Mowing and raking

Mow the lawn once a week to keep it looking neat. See our lawnmower review for our Best Buy mowers.

Rake the grass before mowing to remove moss and thatch (dead grass and dried grass clippings). This will also lift the surface roots of lawn weeds such as clover, yarrow and medick so that the mower cuts them, reducing the rate at which they spread.

Weeds and feeds

If creeping weeds are a problem, treat them with a spray spot weeder; for deep-rooted weeds, use a hoe.

A nitrogen-rich feed is a good idea if your lawn is looking pale and sparse.

Ponds

Deal with weeds

Rake or pull out blanket weed and floating plants that are taking over, such as duckweed and azolla. Leave them by the pond to dry so that trapped creatures can escape back into the water, then compost the debris.

Other tasks for ponds

Thin out plants. If they’re growing too fast and taking over, divide and replant them.

Plant water lilies. Choose varieties suitable for the size of your pond. Not only do they look good – they can also help control blanket weed by shading the surface of the water.

Add new fish. You can also feed them more often while the weather is warm.