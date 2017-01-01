Action for June Top jobs

Must-do jobs this month

Feed plants in containers

Tackle weeds

Hoe regularly on dry, sunny days so that seedlings shrivel and die.

Use a trowel or hand fork for deep-rooted perennial weeds like dandelions.

They’ll be romping away now so it’s a good idea to give them a helping hand if you didn’t mix a slow-release fertiliser into the compost. Use a plant food every couple of weeks.

Keep watering

At the height of summer, this is a must. Give priority to containers and hanging baskets – they dry out much more quickly than border soil – and anything that’s just been planted.

If you’re growing vegetables and fruit you’ll need to give them some attention too – radishes, tomatoes, early potatoes, lettuces, leeks, spinach, beans and peas developing pods, and soft fruit developing berries all need a good supply of water to produce their best yield.

Water in the evening, directly into the compost or soil rather than over the leaves.