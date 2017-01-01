Action for March
- The garden’s coming alive again – get it looking its best with top tips from Which? Gardening
- The best way to tidy those daffs and what you should be planting now
- How to get to grips with weeds, plus expert advice on protecting plants from pests and diseases
What's in this guide
Top jobs
If you’re short on time, tackle these essential tasks first - from dealing with weeds to planting bulbs.
Borders
Now's the time to shape up your borders – check out our top tips to keep them looking their best.
Fruit and veg
Expert advice for bumper fruit and veg harvests. Find out what you should sow now, and what you can harvest.
Lawns, ponds and greenhouses
Easy jobs to keep everything ticking over nicely, including preparing your lawn for mowing and planning ponds.