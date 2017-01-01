Action for March Lawns, ponds and greenhouses

Lawns

Prepare areas for sowing or turfing.

Remove weeds

Use a lawn weeder or an old knife to get rid of big weeds such as dandelions.

Treat bare patches

Prepare areas for sowing or turfing. You can lay turf now but wait until April to reseed.

Prepare grass for mowing

If you didn’t do it in the autumn, use a spring-tine rake to remove moss and thatch (dead grass), preferably before you do your first mow. Leave the mower blades on their highest setting for the first cut.

Greenhouses Sow veg and annuals In an unheated greenhouse or coldframe, sow hardy annuals, leeks, lettuces, onions and early Brussels sprouts, cabbages, cauliflowers and peas to give them a head start over outdoor sowings. Potting and repotting If your succulents need more space to grow, repot them in free-draining compost now. Mix the compost 50:50 with grit. Either wear thick gloves or use an old padded envelope to hold the plant when repotting sharp cacti, agaves etc. Pot up any cuttings you’ve taken from dahlias and rooted tender perennials. Pests Check for greenfly and whitefly and look out for scale insects. Ventilation Ventilate the greenhouse or conservatory on sunny days and keep the glass as clean as possible to maximise the amount of light reaching young seedlings.

Ponds

Fill in a pond to create a bog garden

Plan ponds and bog gardens

Now is a good time to construct a new pond because newts and toads will be seeking new breeding grounds.

Alternatively, you may want to fill in an existing pond leaving the liner in place and turn it into a bog garden instead. That way, you’ll still be able to grow water-loving plants but you won’t have the worry that your pond will dry out in times of drought and hosepipe bans.

Keep water clear

Remove any remaining dead foliage from your pond. Leave it to dry at the edge so that any trapped wildlife can make its escape. Start feeding fish – little and often is best to avoid problems with algae.

Check your electrics

Check and clean filters, pumps, water features and lighting systems.