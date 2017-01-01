Action for May
- Expert hints and tips on how to get the perfect lawn this summer
- What you need to do to get the best-looking borders
- Advice on growing veg, fruit and the perfect herbs for barbecue food
What's in this guide
Top jobs
Easy jobs that'll keep your garden looking good - keep your lawn looking trim, harden off plants and deal with weeds.
Borders
Simple jobs you should do now to get a gorgeous garden for summer - deadheading, pruning and sowing.
Fruit and veg
Follow our expert tips on how to get a bumper crop of fruit and veg, from strawberries to spring onions.
Greenhouse and patio
Essential jobs for greenhouses and patios. How to create glorious hanging baskets and get great tomatoes.